Petrobras bondholders exchange $8.9 bln notes for identical SEC-registered paper

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Bondholders in Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA have accepted the exchange of about $8.9 billion of unregistered notes for identical paper registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said in a Friday securities filing.

Of $3.76 billion in 5.299 percent notes maturing in 2025, investors switched $3.51 billion into SEC-registered paper, and of $5.84 billion in 5.999 percent notes maturing in 2028, investors switched $5.4 billion into SEC paper, the firm said.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said the operation will not impact its debt profile. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)