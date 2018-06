SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has concluded the buyback of $4 billion of bonds, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday, after reaching the program’s stipulated limit.

In May, Petrobras, as the company is known, announced plans to buy back up to $4 billion in global bonds. While the buyback period lasts until June 18, the company will not accept additional offers, the company said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)