May 2, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Petrobras will buy back around $1.4 bln of bonds due in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it will buy back around $1.4 billion of bonds due in 2020 as part of an ongoing deleveraging strategy.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, said it would buy back just over $1 billion of global notes with a 5.75 percent coupon at the price of $1,065.63 a unit, and just under $400 million of global notes with a 4.875 percent coupon at a price of $1,045.55 per unit. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Carolina Mandl)

