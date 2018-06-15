Petrobras says will analyze potential Braskem deal btwn Odebrecht, LyondellBasell

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Friday that if LyondellBasell Industries NV reaches an agreement to buy Odebrecht’s stake in Petrochemical firm Braskem SA, it will analyze the deal.

Plastic, chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell Industries NV has begun talks with Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA about such a tie-up. Petrobras has a 36 percent stake in Braskem. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)