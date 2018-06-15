FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 15, 2018 / 1:45 PM / in 4 hours

Petrobras says will analyze potential Braskem deal btwn Odebrecht, LyondellBasell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Friday that if LyondellBasell Industries NV reaches an agreement to buy Odebrecht’s stake in Petrochemical firm Braskem SA, it will analyze the deal.

Plastic, chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell Industries NV has begun talks with Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA about such a tie-up. Petrobras has a 36 percent stake in Braskem. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.