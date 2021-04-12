UPDATE 1-Shareholders in Brazil's Petrobras approve removal of CEO Castello Branco

(Adds background on Castello Branco)

April 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA approved the removal of Roberto Castello Branco as Chief Executive Officer of the state-controlled producer in a vote on Monday.

Castello Branco served as the company’s chief executive officer until he was ousted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in February over a dispute concerning fuel prices. He had remained on the job in a caretaker role until Monday afternoon.

Bolsonaro announced in February that Joaquim Silva e Luna, a 71-year-old former army general, would take the helm of Petrobras, as the firm is known. Luna is set to be elected during the shareholder meeting to the Petrobras board of directors, a first step before he can be elected as CEO. (Reporting by Gram Slatery and Sabrina Valle in Rio; Additional reporting by Paula Laier; Editing by Will Dunham)