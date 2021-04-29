Brazil's Petrobras sells stake in NTS gas pipeline network

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has approved the sale of its remaining 10% stake in the NTS gas pipeline for 1.8 billion reais ($337 million) to Brookfield and Itausa SA, the company said in a note.

Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based firm is known, will receive 1.5 billion reais, the company said, after dividend payments and contract adjustments.