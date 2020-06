SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras said that its platforms P-74, P75, P-76 and P-77 located in the Buzios oil field achieved record production levels on June 27, totalling 664,000 bpd and 822,000 boed.

Petrobras said the Buzios field is the largest deepwater oil field in the world. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)