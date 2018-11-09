Brazil VP-elect to meet with Petrobras executives on Friday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice-President-elect Hamilton Mourão will meet on Friday with top executives at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , a spokesperson said, in the midst of uncertainty over the company’s future leadership.

The meeting comes as President-elect Jair Bolsonaro is still making decisions over who will take up key posts in his future government. Petrobras Chief Executive Ivan Monteiro said this week that he has not talked with Bolsonaro about whether or not he will stay in the job, but he would be willing to discuss staying on if he were invited to do so.

Investors are closely watching to see if heavily indebted Petrobras will build on a turnaround that is underway, as Bolsonaro sends conflicting messages promoting both free-market policies and a nationalist economic vision.

On Wednesday, Brazilian television channel GloboNews said Bolsonaro had decided to keep Monteiro as the CEO of the world’s most indebted listed oil company. But Bolsonaro said later on Wednesday that his future economy minister, Paulo Guedes, will make that decision.

In October, Bolsonaro’s transition team informally sounded out Roberto Castello Branco, a former Petrobras board member and ex-chairman of iron ore miner Vale SA, about his interest in the post, Reuters reported, citing sources.