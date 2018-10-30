FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 30, 2018 / 7:20 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Brazil's Bolsonaro approached Castello Branco about being Petrobras CEO -sources

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say “about” instead of “with” and 2nd paragraph to show one source spoke last week)

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s team approached Roberto Castello Branco, a former board member at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), about the possibility of him becoming its new chief executive, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters last Wednesday and on Tuesday, asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter publicly, said Castello Branco initially turned down the idea. Bolsonaro’s main advisers did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Alexandra Alper and Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.