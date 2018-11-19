Company News
November 19, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Castello Branco accepts invitation to become new Petrobras CEO

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Economist Roberto Castello Branco has accepted an invitation to become the chief executive officer of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, according to a statement from future Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Monday.

Branco, who had previously served as a central bank member as well as an executive at miner Vale SA, will take over from current CEO Ivan Monteiro. (Reporting by Rodrivo Viga; Writing by Bruno Federowski in Brasilia; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
