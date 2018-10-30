CORRECTED-Brazil's Bolsonaro approached Castello Branco about being Petrobras CEO -sources

(Corrects first paragraph to say “about” instead of “with” and 2nd paragraph to show one source spoke last week)

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s team approached Roberto Castello Branco, a former board member at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), about the possibility of him becoming its new chief executive, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters last Wednesday and on Tuesday, asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter publicly, said Castello Branco initially turned down the idea. Bolsonaro’s main advisers did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Alexandra Alper and Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)