New Brazil president to keep Monteiro as CEO of Petrobras -report

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will keep Ivan Monteiro as chief executive officer of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, Brazilian television channel GloboNews reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro had said he did not expect Monteiro to stay on in the new administration. Monteiro, who took the helm of Petrobras, which is the world’s most indebted listed oil company, in June, said on Tuesday that he had not been sought out by Bolsonaro’s team but would be willing to discuss staying if he were invited to do so. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Leslie Adler)