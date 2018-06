RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Tuesday its board has approved Rafael Salvador Grisolia to serve as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Ivan Monteiro, who took the helm of the company this month.

Grisolia, who most recently served as CFO of Petrobras Distribuidora, a fuel distribution unit of Petrobras, was named to serve until March, 2019.