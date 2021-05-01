Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Integrated Oil & Gas

Petrobras workers plan to strike for coronavirus containment measures

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil workers union FUP is planning a strike on Monday to force Petrobras to adopt new measures to contain the spread of coronavirus at the Campos Basin, according to a statement.

The union is demanding additional COVID-19 tests and N95 masks, as FUP said more than 500 workers have been infected in April.

The state-controlled oil company did not immediately comment on the matter.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira, in Rio; writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up