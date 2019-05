Brazil's Petrobras says it has been contacted by U.S. CFTC

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has received a request for information from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission regarding the firm’s trading activities, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

“Petrobras ... was contacted by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) with information requests regarding certain trading activities that are the target of Operation Car Wash,” the company said, referring to a major corruption probe by federal prosecutors in Brazil. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)