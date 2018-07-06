FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 6, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Petrobras lifts restrictions on doing business with Odebrecht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said its board of directors approved an agreement with Odebrecht SA lifting restrictions on doing business with certain units of the engineering firm, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Petrobras said such an agreement was possible thanks to Odebrecht’s adoption of measures to prevent, detect and remediate acts of corruption, policies which Petrobras was able to verify. Petrobras said it was keeping restrictions on another 14 companies put in place in 2014 in the midst of a sprawling bribery and corruption probe. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.