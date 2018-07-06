FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil court blocks $892.7 mln from SBM related to Petrobras contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court ruled that state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA can subtract $892.7 million it owes in future fees to Dutch group SBM to cover fines and damages it has been ordered to pay Petrobras for its role in a graft scheme, according to a written statement prosecutors released on Friday.

Under a lawsuit filed against companies in the Dutch group, federal prosecutors calculated losses incurred by Petrobras under the scheme amounted to $303 million. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

