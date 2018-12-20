Brazil's Petrobras suspends oil and refined products trading with Vitol

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has suspended oil and refined products trading with Vitol, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Petrobras, as the company is known, has asked Vitol for details on what the company is doing internally regarding bribery allegations. Brazilian prosecutors on Thursday charged 12 people related to a bribery scheme in trading..

Petrobras added that the company and prosecutors did not find any irregularities in a $1.5 billion deal announced earlier this year with Vitol to sell a stake in Petrobras Africa, which controls oil fields in Nigeria. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Dan Grebler)