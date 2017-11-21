Brazil police make arrests in investigation of Petrobras subsidiary

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian police said on Tuesday they were taking five people into custody as part of the nation’s ‘Cash Wash’ corruption investigation, this time looking into suspected illegal payments at a subsidiary of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).

Police said they were executing eight search warrants in an investigation into an alleged scheme involving illegal payments by a contractor to an employee of Petrobras subsidiary Transpetro. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely)