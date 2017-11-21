FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police make arrests in investigation of Petrobras subsidiary
November 21, 2017 / 9:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil police make arrests in investigation of Petrobras subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian police said on Tuesday they were taking five people into custody as part of the nation’s ‘Cash Wash’ corruption investigation, this time looking into suspected illegal payments at a subsidiary of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).

Police said they were executing eight search warrants in an investigation into an alleged scheme involving illegal payments by a contractor to an employee of Petrobras subsidiary Transpetro. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely)

