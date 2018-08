BRASILIA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has taken in an additional 1.034 billion reais ($274 million) in compensations as a result of several plea deals under the sweeping Car Wash corruption probe.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said this brings the total amount of compensations to more than 2.5 billion reais.