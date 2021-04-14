Brazil's Petrobras says court decision will not affect shareholders meeting

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - A federal court in Brazil has reconsidered its own decision that had prohibited state-run oil company Petrobras from discussing dividends and healthcare plan reform at its annual ordinary shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, the company said in a securities filing.

In the filing, the company formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it had taken notice of the earlier decision. However, the court’s re-consideration meant it had no practical effect. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)