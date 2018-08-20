FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 20, 2018 / 12:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Petrobras offers debt exchange $9.595 bln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has announced the terms of an exchange offer involving about $9.595 billion in global debt notes maturing in 2025 and 2028, according to a statement on Monday.

Petrobras said the exchange offer will expire by Sept. 20 and relates to its 5.299 percent global notes maturing in 2025, with principal due of $3.759 billion; and to its 5.999 percent global notes maturing in 2028 with principal due of $5.836 billion. (Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.