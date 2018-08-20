Brazil's Petrobras offers debt exchange $9.595 bln in notes

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has announced the terms of an exchange offer involving about $9.595 billion in global debt notes maturing in 2025 and 2028, according to a statement on Monday.

Petrobras said the exchange offer will expire by Sept. 20 and relates to its 5.299 percent global notes maturing in 2025, with principal due of $3.759 billion; and to its 5.999 percent global notes maturing in 2028 with principal due of $5.836 billion. (Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul)