BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian Petróleo Brasileiro SA has settled three bank loans worth a total of $975 million that were due 2022, the state-controlled oil company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, paid $325 million to Bank of America Corp, $150 million to Banco Safra SA and $500 million to Banco MUFG Brasil S.A., the filing said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)