RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has scrapped its 2020 debt reduction target due to market volatility, the firm said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, is now seeking to end 2020 with $87 billion of gross debt, the same level as it ended 2019, according to the filing. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)