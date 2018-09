SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it pre-paid, refinanced and raised new loans totaling $1.45 billion under a liability management exercise in August, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company said creditors involved in the refinancing effort included HSBC, the Bank of China and the New Development Bank set up by BRICS countries including Brazil, Russia, India and China. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by James Dalgleish)