Brazil's Petrobras names new board member - filing

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has named a former state development bank executive to fill a vacancy on its board of directors, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Durval Jose Soledade Santos served in a variety of roles at Banco Nacional do Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) until 2008 and was head of exchange regulator CVM for two terms. He served two years on Petrobras’ board, having stepped down in May. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by James Dalgleish)