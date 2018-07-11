FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 11, 2018 / 10:23 PM / in 18 hours

Brazil's Petrobras names new board member - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has named a former state development bank executive to fill a vacancy on its board of directors, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Durval Jose Soledade Santos served in a variety of roles at Banco Nacional do Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) until 2008 and was head of exchange regulator CVM for two terms. He served two years on Petrobras’ board, having stepped down in May. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.