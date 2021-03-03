Four Petrobras board members to leave, following CEO out the door

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Four board members at Brazil’s Petrobras will step down at the end of their terms, the company said late on Tuesday, adding to turmoil at the top of the state-run oil producer and weighing on the company’s shares.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as it is formally known, disclosed messages from the board members in a securities filing, giving their reasons for effectively resigning a week and a half after the country’s president said he was ousting the CEO following a string of fuel price increases.

After complaining about the price hikes, President Jair Bolsonaro appointed Joaquim Silva e Luna, a retired army general, who had been running the Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the border with Paraguay, to replace Roberto Castello Branco.

The move revived concerns over government interference in the pricing policy at Petrobras, which resulted in tens of billions of dollars in losses under previous administrations.

Castello Branco is likely to formally step down at a shareholders’ meeting, whose date has yet to be set. The four board members would also step down at that time.

Although the four were appointed by the government, which holds seven of Petrobras’ 11 board seats, they were seen by the market as staunch opponents of government interference in the publicly-traded company.

The government had previously said it wanted all board members except for Castello Branco - who as CEO automatically sits on the board of directors - to be reappointed.

Two of the board members said they could not accept reappointment for personal reasons, while another said his term was being “interrupted unexpectedly” without explanation.

A fourth board member said he would not continue because of “upper management changes” which he said were not in line with best governance practices.

Preferred shares in Petrobras fell 4.4% in midday Sao Paulo trading, even as Brent crude futures were up 1.5%.

In a note to clients, analysts at Credit Suisse said the news “could lead to greater government influence over (Petrobras), depending on the final outcome of the (board of directors) election.”

In a separate securities filing on Wednesday, Petrobras laid out procedures for the shareholders’ meeting that will result in the replacement of Castello Branco.

The meeting will be held 30 days after official notice is published. In the meantime, a committee will examine Silva e Luna’s qualifications to advise shareholders about the appropriateness of his appointment.

The Wednesday securities filing followed an article in Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, which said the meeting was being delayed over concerns about Silva e Luna’s qualifications.

The company denied this, saying Petrobras does not need to wait for the committee’s evaluation to call for the meeting, but does have to contend with unspecified bureaucratic hurdles under Brazilian securities law.