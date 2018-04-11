FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 11, 2018 / 8:38 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil's BR to provide fuel to 20 Carrefour stations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say that company will provide up to 760 million liters of fuel, not 2.3 billion liters)

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - Petrobras Distribuidora SA will provide up to 760 million liters of fuel to 20 hypermarkets an self-service stores owned by Carrefour SA for three years, the company said in a Tuesday filing.

BR Distribuidora, as the fuel distribution unit of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is known, won the Carrefour contract in an auction held at the end of last year. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.