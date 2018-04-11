CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil's BR to provide fuel to 20 Carrefour stations

(Corrects first paragraph to say that company will provide up to 760 million liters of fuel, not 2.3 billion liters)

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - Petrobras Distribuidora SA will provide up to 760 million liters of fuel to 20 hypermarkets an self-service stores owned by Carrefour SA for three years, the company said in a Tuesday filing.

BR Distribuidora, as the fuel distribution unit of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is known, won the Carrefour contract in an auction held at the end of last year. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler)