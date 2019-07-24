Brazil's Petrobras Distribuidora prices share offering at 24.50 reais- sources

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras Distribuidora has priced its secondary share offering on Tuesday at 24.50 reais per share, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The offering price implies around 1% discount to the share closing price on Tuesday. Parent Petroleo Brasileiro SA is expected to raise up to 9.6 billion reais ($2.54 billion) in the offering, the sources added, asking for anonymity to discuss non-public information.