Brazil's BR Distribuidora expects proposals for stores on April 22- source

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Retailers interested in a partnership with state-controlled fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora SA to operate stores in gas stations are expected to deliver their proposals by April 22, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

BR Distribuidora, as the company is known, is Brazil’s largest fuel distributor and has contacted retailers such as Lojas Americanas SA, 7Eleven Inc to participate in the process to operate convenience stores, Reuters reported in February. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Himani Sarkar)