May 4, 2018 / 10:42 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Brazil's BR Distribuidora posts earnings miss in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras Distribuidora SA, the fuel distribution unit of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, missed net income estimates in the first quarter, a filing showed on Friday.

BR Distribuidora, as the company is known, posted net income of 247 million reais ($69.98 million), well below a consensus estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters of 332.37 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a common gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, were 773 million reais, above a consensus estimate of 733.77 million reais.

$1 = 3.5297 reais Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Dan Grebler

