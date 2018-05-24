Brazil's Petrobras Distribuidora sells bonds backed by agribusiness receivables

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora SA said the sale of up to 1.012 billion reais ($279 million) worth of unsecured local bonds will be backed by agribusiness receivables certificates, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The company said the local bonds, which are not convertible into shares, were approved at an extraordinary meeting of the company’s board last April. ($1 = 3.6275 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)