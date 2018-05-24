FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 24, 2018 / 11:53 AM / in an hour

Brazil's Petrobras Distribuidora sells bonds backed by agribusiness receivables

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora SA said the sale of up to 1.012 billion reais ($279 million) worth of unsecured local bonds will be backed by agribusiness receivables certificates, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The company said the local bonds, which are not convertible into shares, were approved at an extraordinary meeting of the company’s board last April. ($1 = 3.6275 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.