Petrobras Distribuidora worried about end to diesel subsidies

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA is worried about diesel prices from January onward, after a government subsidy program is set to end, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The subsidiary of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, which is also known as BR Distribuidora, is concerned that global petroleum prices and a volatile Brazilian currency create uncertainties for diesel prices after the subsidy ends, said CEO Ivan de Sa Pereira.