Petrobras raises $2.3 billion in sale of fuel distributor stake- source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, has raised 11.36 billion reais ($2.3 billion) with the sale of its stake in fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

The secondary share offering was priced at 26 reais per Petrobras Distribuidora share, with a 2.5% discount over closing price of 26.68 reais on Wednesday.

($1 = 4.9701 reais)