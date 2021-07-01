Petrobras raises $2.3 billion in sale of fuel distributor stake

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, said on Wednesday it raised 11.36 billion reais ($2.3 billion) in the largest share offering of the year in the country.
Petrobras divested its full remaining stake of 37.5% in its former subsidiary, fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA, in a secondary share offering that was priced at 26 reais per Petrobras Distribuidora share, the company said in a filing.
The company filing confirmed earlier information from a source with knowledge of the matter.
That implies a value of 11.36 billion reais based on Petrobras’ previous announcement that 436.9 million shares would be sold in the divestiture.
The secondary share offering price represents a 2.5% discount over the closing price of Distribuidora shares of 26.68 reais on Wednesday.
Petrobras effectively privatized Distribuidora two years ago in another share offering, but kept a minority stake it fully divested now.
($1 = 4.9701 reais)
Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
