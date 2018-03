SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Executives at Brazil’s fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora SA on Wednesday forecast a drop in Brazilian fuel imports this year from 2017.

Speaking at conference call to discuss quarterly results, they cited falling margins, driven by aggressive pricing policy from state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro, as a reason for a likely reduction of fuel imports. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)