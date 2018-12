SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor court suspended a deal between Petroleo Brasileiro SA and 3R Petroleum, documents seen by Reuters show.

The judge said that Petrobras’ board of directors approved the deal without the presence of its employee representative. Petrobras announced a $453 million agreement with oil company 3R Petroleum over 34 oil fields in Bacia Potiguar. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Carolina Mandl)