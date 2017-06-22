FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Petrobras proposes listing of fuel unit, CEO says
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 22, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 2 months ago

Petrobras proposes listing of fuel unit, CEO says

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Management at Petróleo Brasileiro SA will pursue an initial public offering of fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Thursday, as Brazil's state-controlled oil company aims to cut debt and capital spending in low-return activities.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo, Parente said the plan will be delivered for board approval shortly. While management is still analyzing how to structure the plan for an IPO of BR Distribuidora, Parente said the move seems the most appropriate to create "more value for Petrobras," as the oil firm is known. (Reporting by Lais Martins; Writing by Alexandra Alper and Guillermo parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.