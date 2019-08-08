Petrobras delays delivery of bids for LPG unit to August 16- report

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has delayed to Aug. 16 the delivery of binding proposals for its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution unit Liquigas, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the paper said the delay was requested by groups interested in bidding to have more time for the due diligence of Liquigas.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.