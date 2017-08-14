Petrobras kickstarts non-binding stage of Paraguay asset sale

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has sent additional information on its Paraguayan assets to interested parties as it kickstarts the non-binding stage of the asset-sale process, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, plans to exit the natural gas distribution sector in the country and sell hundreds of gasoline stations and convenience stores. It is also looking to sell its operations in three airports and a distribution unit near the Villa Elisa city. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)