April 19, 2018 / 10:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macquarie, Mubadala, Engie bid for Brazil gas pipeline network owned by Petrobras -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday received three binding proposals for its gas pipeline network company TAG, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The bids were delivered by groups led by Australia’s Macquarie Group, United Arab Emirates’ sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co. and France’s power company Engie SA , the sources said.

Petrobras and the bidders did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
