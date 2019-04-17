Petrobras analyzing best model to sell new gas pipelines -CFO

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, is analyzing the best model to include a new group of natural gas pipelines in its divestment program, Chief Financial Officer Rafael Grisolia told reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Petrobras, as the company is known, is preparing to sell three more gas pipelines after successfully selling its larger TAG unit to France’s Engie $8.6 billion. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Peter Cooney)