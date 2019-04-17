UPDATE 1-Petrobras analyzing best model for selling new group of gas pipelines -CFO

(Adds details on Petrobras Distribuidora share offering)

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, is analyzing the best model for including a new group of natural gas pipelines in its divestment program, Chief Financial Officer Rafael Grisolia told reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Petrobras, as the company is known, was preparing to sell three more gas pipelines after successfully selling its larger TAG unit to France’s Engie for $8.6 billion.

Grisolia said Petrobras was analyzing whether to sell the three gas pipelines that link pre-salt oil fields to onshore infrastructure as a single block or if they can be divided for the sale process. Analysts expect the pipelines to be valued above $3 billion.

Grisolia also said the oil company would “probably” reduce its stake in the fuel distribution unit Petrobras Distribuidora SA to below 50 percent from the current 71 percent, effectively privatizing the unit through a secondary share offering.

Reuters reported on Tuesday the company had hired nine banks to manage the transaction. The offering of BR Distribuidora shares will be led by the investment banking units of Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“A private BR Distribuidora would be much more competitive,” Grisolia said.

The CFO said the government was not determining fuel prices or intervening in Petrobras and that all the recent decisions regarding prices were taken by the company. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Peter Cooney)