Brazil's Petrobras considers sale of 60 pct stake in refining blocks- filing

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is considering a proposal to divide its refining assets in two regional blocks and sell 60 percent stakes in them, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, will present in an event on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro its suggestions for the partnership model to the refineries. The company will propose to include two refineries and logistic assets in each block, one in the Northeast and one in the Southern region of the country. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)