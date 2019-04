SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a filing on Friday that France’s Engie SA presented the largest bid to acquire 90 percent of gas pipeline unit TAG.

Petrobras said Engie proposed to pay $8.6 bln, including the prepayment of $800 million of TAG credit with development bank BNDES, the filing added.