RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that it had received offers from 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gás and Eneva SA for its Urucu oil and gas cluster in the interior state of Amazonas.

The company said on Friday that bids were around $600 million and $1 billion.