Brazil judge suspends president decree regulating Petrobras asset sales

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Supreme Court Justice Marco Aurélio Mello decided on Wednesday to suspend a decree by President Michel Temer that had established rules for state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to sell assets.

Mello granted an injunction in a lawsuit brought by the leftist Workers Party to the Supreme Court, the Justice told Reuters. Part of the asset divestment program of Petrobras, as the company is known, had already been suspended by another Supreme Court justice, Ricardo Lewandowski.

Petrobras, as the company is known, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear what effect, if any, the decision would have on Petrobras asset sales that are still going ahead. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Gram Slattery in Brasilia Editing by James Dalgleish)