May 3, 2018 / 11:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Petrobras chooses France's Engie for exclusive talks on gas pipeline unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has chosen French company Engie SA to enter exclusive talks to sell its gas pipeline network Transportadora Associada de Gás, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

According to the people, who asked for anonymity because talks are still private, the exclusivity period to discuss the sale contract would go through May 31. Petrobras and Engie did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer)

