April 30, 2018 / 10:50 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Brazil's Petrobras concludes $435 mln petrochemical asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) concluded on Monday the sale of petrochemical assets for $435 million to Mexican petrochemicals company Alpek, it said in a statement.

Petrobras said it sold its stakes in Companhia Petroquímica de Pernambuco and Companhia Integrada Têxtil de Pernambuco in line with a previously announced decision to divest itself from certain businesses and exit petrochemical operations. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Daniel Flynn)

